Wrigley Taproom & Eatery staff remaining upbeat despite employee testing positive for COVID-19

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Ownership and staff at The Wrigley Taproom & Eatery were met with some unpleasant news on Sunday.

Following a staff member testing positive for COVID-19, the restaurant is currently undergoing an extensive cleaning procedures as it will remain closed throughout the rest of the week.

That has not stopped them from remaining cautious and upbeat, however.

Owner Kristin Smith says that all employees have been tested, and she herself gets tested every two weeks.

“We all got tested within a 24-hour period, all employees have been negative at this point," Smiths said. "So we decided, you know, the employees with the most exposure needed to quarantine.”

Since the pandemic began, Smith and her staff have been diligent in their safety and sanitation procedures. She says she does not see those changing any time soon.

“We are going to still be doing the same procedures we’ve been doing though," Smith said. "Wearing masks at all times, sanitizing everything, there’s a lot of touchpoints we’re sanitizing on a continuous basis.”

As they prepare to carefully reopen next week, Smith continues to heap praise on her staff as well as the local health department.

“I can’t sing the praises of our team here at the Wrigley, we’re a family and the team at the health department," Smith said.

Smith says that The Wrigley plans to softly reopen, possibly beginning with carryout only service.

