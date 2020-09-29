Whitley County Health Department hosts COVID-19 as cases spike across county

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Through the first several months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Whitley County saw fairly low case numbers. September however, has brought the highest numbers they have seen.

“We had the Labor Day holiday. People are feeling like they want to do normal activities and so I think they’re engaging in a lot of that," said Marcy Rein, the Whitley County public health director.

32 cases were reported in the county on Friday, 24 on Monday and 14 Tuesday. Rein says she does not expect to see the numbers go down this week.

“It would be nice if we had 32 on Friday and then zero for several days and then it might balance out a little better but that’s not what we’re seeing at this point," said Rein.

With the increase in cases, Whitley County schools are delaying in person classes, as they are in the red on the color-coded metrics map.

“We’ve continued to be red and I anticipate we’ll be red for at least the majority of this week based on the numbers we’re seeing so far," said Rein.

Rein hopes Tuesday’s testing event will help stop the spread in the county.

“I’ve looked at the numbers every which way to try to identify a pattern, an employer, or an activity, or a place or anything that would point to something that we could address and that would be easy to mitigate and shut down the spread," said Rein. "I just haven’t found the real smoking gun if you will of where this is all coming from and I think that speaks to truly community spread at this point.”

She did tell WYMT she was encouraged to see many come out to be tested for the first time, including Justin Inman who lives in the county.

“I’ve had relatives die from it so I decided you know I can have it and never know so I decided to come down here and get tested see if I have it," said Inman.

Iman says he’s realizing it is more important to be tested now more than ever.

“It’s rising more and more everyday and it’s not going down it’s going up like more people are getting it than you think," said Inman.

The Whitley County Health Department is offering COVID-19 testing at its Corbin location on Monday’s and Wednesday’s and it Williamsburg Tuesday’s and Thursday’s.

The testing is free. It is provided through a state grant to help testing become more available in rural areas.

