Six former Kentucky Wildcats part of 2020 NBA Finals

Kentucky has tied the record for the most players from the same college playing in the same NBA Finals.
Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo (13) slams home a dunk during the first half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game against the Boston Celtics Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo (13) slams home a dunk during the first half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game against the Boston Celtics Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
By Alex Walker
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s presence in the NBA Finals can’t be overlooked.

The Miami Heat are set to face the Los Angeles Lakers and six former Wildcats will be featured in this best-of-seven series.

Pat Riley is the President of the Miami Heat and his team features both Bam Adebayo and rookie Tyler Herro. As a No. 5 seed, they have won series over the Indiana Pacers, the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics to reach the NBA Finals.

Former UK manager Frank Vogel is the head coach of the Lakers and his roster features both Anthony Davis and Rajon Rondo.

With four former players playing in the NBA Finals, Kentucky has tied the record for the most players from the same college playing in the same NBA Finals.

“The environment here, everything about it is preparing them for the NBA," said Kentucky head coach John Calipari. "It’s an NBA environment. How we practice, the competitiveness in practice, every shot matters here. There is no easy game, every game is sold out. These kids, it’s like their rookie year is here and they go in with that kind of advantage.”

Kentucky alumni have already scored more points in this postseason – before the NBA Finals has even begun – than any other school in a single postseason in NBA history. With Jamal Murray, Davis, Adebayo and Herro all scoring 30 or more in a game in the NBA Conference Finals, UK became the first college program with four different 30-point scorers in the NBA Conference Finals.

