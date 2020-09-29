Reports: No NASCAR Cup Series race in Kentucky for next year

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - According to media reports, Kentucky will not host a NASCAR Cup Series race for the next year.

NASCAR has confirmed no races at Chicagoland and Kentucky for next year. I'd expect -- but have not confirmed -- those races to Road America and Atlanta. #nascar — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) September 29, 2020

Kentucky Speedway first got the NASCAR Cup Series race in 2011.

The speedway has hosted three NASCAR races in 2020: The Quaker State 400 in the NASCAR Cup Series, the Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and the Alsco 300 in the Xfinity Series.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.