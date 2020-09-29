Advertisement

Reports: No NASCAR Cup Series race in Kentucky for next year

Cole Custer (41) wins a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Sparta, Ky. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Cole Custer (41) wins a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Sparta, Ky. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Willie Hope
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - According to media reports, Kentucky will not host a NASCAR Cup Series race for the next year.

Kentucky Speedway first got the NASCAR Cup Series race in 2011.

The speedway has hosted three NASCAR races in 2020: The Quaker State 400 in the NASCAR Cup Series, the Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and the Alsco 300 in the Xfinity Series.

