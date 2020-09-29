Rain chances continue, cooler and drier trend ahead

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Dreary conditions will continue off and on today as the cold front makes its way out of the region.

Today and Tonight

The forecast continues to stay a bit on the soggy side at times for your Tuesday, but the rain chances will get less the deeper into the day we get. While I will not rule out some peeks of sun later today, I would not get my hopes up. Highs will only climb to around the 60-degree mark, but I think a lot of folks stay in the upper 50s.

Tonight, the clouds stick around and stray rain chances are possible early. The clouds will help us stay in the upper 40s.

Extended Forecast

After a few morning clouds on Wednesday, the sunshine takes over. Highs will climb into the upper 60s. A few clouds drift through Wednesday night, which will drop us into the low 50s.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday look great with sunny skies. Highs go from the mid to upper 60s on Thursday to around 60 on Friday and then back into the low to mid-60s on Saturday. Lows will drop to around 40 Thursday and Friday night. I still believe some spots could see an upper 30-degree reading.

Some scattered rain chances return to the forecast on Sunday.

