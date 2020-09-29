Advertisement

Portion of Mountain Parkway in Powell County closed due to crash

By Paige Noel
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
POWELL COUNTY Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Transportation Department District 10 posted on Facebook that part of the Mountain Parkway is closed in Powell County.

Transportation officials say the eastbound lanes of the Mountain Parkway are closed near exit 33 due to a crash.

The Stanton Police Department reported the road is closed at the 22-mile marker until the 33-mile marker. The police department along with Kentucky State Police are working the scene.

There is no other information at this time.

This story will be updated.

