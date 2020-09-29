One dead following Bell County crash

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is dead following a crash in Bell County.

It happened just before 5:30 Tuesday morning on Highway 190 about five and a half miles from U.S. 25E.

When crews got to the scene, they found a car had left the road and hit an abandoned home. Deputies say the driver, who has not yet been identified, died on impact.

This story will be updated.

