One dead following Bell County crash

(KWCH)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is dead following a crash in Bell County.

It happened just before 5:30 Tuesday morning on Highway 190 about five and a half miles from U.S. 25E.

When crews got to the scene, they found a car had left the road and hit an abandoned home. Deputies say the driver, who has not yet been identified, died on impact.

This story will be updated.

