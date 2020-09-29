Marine Vet speaks out on being homeless during COVID-19 pandemic

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - COVID-19 has impacted everyone’s lives and has forced many to adjust to a new normal.

For some being quarantined at home, this meant working at home, but what about those who don’t have a place to call home?

“I became homeless because whenever I came home from the Marines I was addicted to pain pills and went to prison. The whole time while I was in prison I lost my mom and all that so no family, I don’t have anyone to help out or anything.” -- Edwin Robison, a homeless Marine Veteran, said.

Robison said it has been tougher on him because some places that help the homeless require some sort of identification, “I don’t have an ID, no social security card, it was stolen since I’ve been here, being homeless because you don’t have nowhere to stay.” Robison explained.

He said he has tried to get a job but, “they yell at us to get a job, but yet whenever we go there to ask for work they wanna tell us, ‘I can’t use you right now,’ but yet whenever we’re on the corner trying to take and make money to eat you yell at us and talk to us, talk down to us.”

Robison adds that being homeless was not a choice at the beginning, but now it is easier to choose that lifestyle, “why would I take and put myself in a house just to lose it. I’d rather be struggling with these two guys that I sleep with every night struggling, starving, I trust them that’s something I never had until I became homeless.”

Edwin Robison along with others have found help at Room in the Inn.

“This is a blessing, Room in the Inn because if it wasn’t for this place on Sunday’s we wouldn’t eat,” Robison said.

“Some of the places that were traditionally providing services for the homeless have closed their doors for the time being, so they can’t go to those places were they would’ve traditionally gone,” said Sharli Rogers. She is the Program coordinator at Room in the Inn.

She said they have seen an increase in people not just from Warren County, but also from neighboring counties.

“Room in the Inn is one of the few places here in Bowling Green, Warren County where a homeless person can come in and take a shower. The access to those things is getting smaller and smaller and the need is getting bigger and bigger,” Rogers explained.

“We’re homeless we’re not garbage, just please be kind to everybody, everybody just be kind, that’s all I ask.” -- Edwin Robison said.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.