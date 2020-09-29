Louisa planning to build riverwalk trail along Big Sandy River

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - The city of Louisa is moving forward with plans to build a riverwalk along the Big Sandy River.

“It’s been a long time in the making, and we’ve hit a few snags on the environmental review, but hopefully we’re in the final stages now,” Louisa Mayor Harold Slone said. “It was something I wanted to see done that would be long-lasting for Louisa.”

The riverfront project is a half-mile paved walking and biking trail that stretches from the Locks and Dam at Lockview Park to the Louisa Boat Ramp located behind the Lawrence County Courthouse.

“We have plans down the road in phase one or two to potentially put in an amphitheater just next to the piece of property that the city owns next to the river," Slone said. “We plan to use the natural setting with the river behind it and have a place to have music venues and plays here in town.”

The mayor also says in phase three, residents could see the possibility of a zip line connecting from Kentucky to across the river in West Virginia.

“We’re interested in doing partnering with a private company that could be a partner with us to put it in. And I do have a couple of people in mind that have shown interest. Once we get the trail open I think the zip line will be a possibility if we can find the right partnership.,” Slone said.

Construction will begin in the summer of 2021.

