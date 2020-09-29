Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, new death on Tuesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers and one new death on Tuesday.

The Bell County Health Department reported the county’s 18th COVID-19 related death Tuesday. Health officials also reported three new cases bringing the county’s total to 499. Nine are currently in the hospital.

On September 29, the Mountain Comprehensive Healthcare Corporation confirmed employees tested positive, but it was outside of the medical center Whitesburg location.

The Kentucky River District Health Department is warning of potential public exposure to COVID-19 in Letcher County. Health officials say if you visited the Food City in Whitesburg Thursday, September 24, Friday, September 25 and Saturday, September 26 you may have been exposed. The health department also says if you attended any functions or services at Goose Creek Church of Christ in Neon on Sunday, September 20 and Wednesday, September 23 you may also have been exposed to COVID-19. Health officials are asking you to monitor for symptoms. The health department also reported 16 new cases and seven probable cases. There are five new cases in Knott County bringing the county’s total to 210. Leslie County reported four new cases bringing the county’s total to 77. There are nine new cases in Letcher County which brings the county’s total to 166. Owsley County reported three new cases bringing the county’s total to 41. Perry County had one new case which brings the county’s total to 338. Wolfe County also reported one case bringing the county’s total to 42.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 21 new cases bringing the county’s total to 906. 249 cases are active and 10 are hospitalized.

The Magoffin County Health Department reported that a student who attended Magoffin County High School Monday tested positive for COVID-19. Students will be virtual at the high school only. As of now, the school plans on having in-person instruction Thursday for Thursday Friday groups.

The Harlan County Health Department is warning that if you attended athletic events in the district Thursday or Friday that you monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. Health officials say to monitor for symptoms if you attended the Thursday night football games of Cumberland vs. New Harlan and Harlan County Middle vs. Clay County or the Friday night game of Harlan County High School vs. Clay County. Health officials also reported 10 new cases Tuesday bringing the county’s total to 472.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported two new cases, two probable cases, three hospitalized and three recovered cases in Clay County. This brings the county’s total to 315. Jackson County there are three probable cases, three hospitalized and three recovered cases bringing the county’s total to 222. Rockcastle County reported two new cases, two probable cases and six recovered cases. This brings the county’s total to 128.

The Knox County Health Department reported eight new cases with two of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 510 with 85 of those active.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 14 new cases bringing the county’s total to 412.

