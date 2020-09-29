Ky. forestry experts prepare for fire season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The fall fire season in Kentucky starts in two days, and Tim Eling with the Daniel Boone National Forest says this year has the potential to be an active one.

A lot of leaves on the ground mixed with a lack of rain can get us into fire season pretty quickly. But there are things you can do to prevent a disaster from happening in the first place.

“In places like the Red River Gorge for example, the number one cause of fire there is escape camp fire, so if people can make sure their fire is dead out in the morning before they leave, that will help a lot,” Eling said.

Eling says last fire season was pretty active. The Daniel Boone National Forest is more than 700,000 acres crossing 21 eastern Kentucky counties.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.