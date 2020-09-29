Advertisement

Kentucky will host Mississippi State October 10 at 7:30

You can watch the October 10 showdown between the Wildcats and Bulldogs on the SEC Network.
UK Football helmets and ball
UK Football helmets and ball(Lee K. Howard | Lee K. Howard)
By Alex Walker
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In two weeks, Kentucky (0-1) will host Mike Leach and Mississippi State (1-0) at 7:30 at Kroger Field.

You can watch the October 10 showdown between the Wildcats and Bulldogs on the SEC Network.

Kentucky opened its season with a 29-13 loss at Auburn and Mississippi State shocked No. 6 LSU in Baton Rouge 44-34.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Titans, Vikings close facilities after Titans players test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Titans are closing their facilities until Saturday.

Sports

Two school districts canceling athletic competitions this week due to COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Sports

Estill County golf wins region title fourth year in a row

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
The Engineers won the 11th region golf tournament for the fourth year in a row.

Sports

West Virginia Mountaineers to allow fans at reduced capacity next month

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Fans will be allowed at Mountaineers games in a limited capacity beginning with next month's game against Kansas.

Sports

WATCH: Top five plays from week three of the high school sports season

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
See if your team made it in the top five!

Latest News

Sports

Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten: Week 3

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
Here is the Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten after week three of the high school football season.

News

UK releases changes for this weekend’s football game at Kroger Field

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:42 AM EDT
|
By Victor Puente
The University of Kentucky has released all of the changes fans can expect for this weekend’s home football game.

News

Two school districts canceling athletic competitions this week due to COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:05 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
On Monday, Williamsburg Independent and Whitley County schools both published posts on their respective Facebook pages noting the changes.

Sports

AP Top 25 college football poll: Florida jumps into top three

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 4:34 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
At the top of the rankings this week, Clemson remained No. 1, followed by Alabama at No. 2.

Sports

WATCH: High school football Two-Minute Drill: Week 3

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:52 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
Watch the High School Football Two-Minute Drill from Week 3, as we recap all the action from around the Mountains.