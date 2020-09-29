Kentucky congressional delegation announces funding for water projects

WASHINGTON (WYMT) - Three Eastern Kentucky communities will receive funding for water infrastructure upgrades.

In a release from Senator Mitch McConnell’s office, the senate majority leader along with Congressmen Hal Rogers, Andy Barr and James Comer announced the nearly $4 million investment on Tuesday.

The money will come from the Appalachian Regional Commission. About $2.5 million will go to Campton, $1 million to Booneville and $500,000 to Whitesburg for improved water lines, meters and facility upgrades.

As part of the projects, Booneville will use the money to replace 1,160 commercial and household water meters. Campton will extend service into the South Valeria community in Wolfe County, bringing new or improved service to nearly 100 homes. Whitesburg will replace its water storage tank and increase capacity by 25,000 gallons.

