Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces up to 100 jobs coming to Rockcastle County

(MGN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Dozens of jobs are on the way to one Eastern Kentucky county thanks to a big investment by a national manufacturer.

Governor Andy Beshear announced the plans by Chapin International Inc. Tuesday.

Officials with the company that makes compressed air sprayers will bring segments of their existing operations in New York and Ohio to Mount Vernon.

The nearly $5.5 million investment at the 175,000 square foot former Eagle Manufacturing Facility in the Rockcastle Business Park will create up to 100 full-time jobs in the coming years, Gov. Beshear said in a news release.

“This is another example of people coming together to build a better Kentucky and create an even stronger economy,” Gov. Beshear said in the release. “This project came together incredibly quickly, and I want to thank everyone, including our state and local economic development teams, who quickly worked to meet Chapin’s needs in such a short period of time and bring these jobs to Rockcastle County. We welcome Chapin International to Kentucky.”

The new plant will produce and distribute metal compressed air sprayers for a variety of uses, including industrial concrete sprayers, professional landscaper/contractor backpack sprayers, ATV sprayers and specialty hose-end and handheld sprayers.

Company officials have already purchased the building. No word on when operations may start at the plant.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kentucky congressional delegation announces funding for water projects

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The money will come from the Appalachian Regional Commission.

News

Highway 190 back open following deadly Bell County crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
It happened just before 5:30 Tuesday morning on Highway 190 about five and a half miles from U.S. 25E.

National

Poll: One in three parents will not get flu shots for their children this year

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WOIO News Staff
The C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s Health asked a national sample of parents in August about getting a flu vaccine for their child.

Forecast

Rain chances continue, cooler and drier trend ahead

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Dreary conditions will continue off and on today as the cold front makes its way out of the region.

Latest News

Regional

High school football game ends early after environment turns hostile

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Andrew Colegrove
A high school football game was called off in the third quarter due to problems with spectators from both schools, according to a statement from East Carter High School.

News

Family, friends remember Dr. Carolyn Sundy and the legacy she leaves behind 11 p.m.

Updated: 12 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

‘When one door closes, another one opens’: Pikeville welcoming influx of new businesses during pandemic 11 p.m.

Updated: 12 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

State

Ky. AG Cameron to release grand jury recording Wednesday following grand juror motion

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
The office of Ky. AG Daniel Cameron announced Monday night that the recording from the grand jury proceedings will be released Wednesday.

News

Family, friends remember Dr. Sundy 6 p.m.

Updated: 12 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Ky. Labor Cabinet says no plans for in-person unemployment events as rates rise in eastern parts

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Despite unemployment rates the highest in eastern Kentucky, and many telling WSAZ they have waited months for their benefits, the Kentucky Labor Cabinet says there are no immediate plans to hold pop-up events across the state.