Gloomy evening, sunshine returns Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The cloudy skies and scattered showers continue this evening, but later tonight we’ll start to clear out which will make for a nice Wednesday!

Tonight and Tomorrow

That cold front is continuing to push out of our region and providing us with those cloudy skies and rainy conditions. This system will move out of here later tonight which will allow our mostly cloudy skies to turn to partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows look to drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

We could start out with some clouds Wednesday morning, but sunshine should return quickly. Highs will be slightly warmer with temperatures getting into the upper 60s to lower 70s. We could see a few more clouds Wednesday night with overnight lows dropping into the mid-50s.

Extended Forecast

The sunshine continues into your Thursday and Friday, but a weak cold front moves in bringing us another cool down heading into the weekend. This cold front doesn’t look to bring us any rain, just some cooler temperatures. Highs remain in the mid to upper 60s Thursday with overnight lows dropping into the lower 40s. By Friday, highs will only get into the upper 50s to lower 60s with overnight lows in the lower 40s. It’ll be a chilly night for some Friday night football!

The lower 60s and sunshine continues Saturday with overnight lows in the upper 40s. Sunday, however, is looking a little soggy. Rain chances and cloud cover increase Sunday and might stick around a little bit into Monday. So if you want to do anything outside this weekend, Saturday is looking like your best day.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.