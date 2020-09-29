FDA recalls nearly 200 hand sanitizers during pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Food and Drug Administration expanded its list of recalled hand sanitizers, bringing the total number of hazardous products to 196.

The recalled products contain methanol or 1-propanol, which are considered toxic and very dangerous. Swallowing or drinking hand sanitizers contaminated with methanol can cause serious health problems, including permanent blindness, and death, according to the FDA.

The FDA said ethyl alcohol and isopropyl alcohol are the only acceptable types of alcohol in hand sanitizer.

Officials said many of the recalled products list had lower levels of active ingredient than listed on the label. Many products were found to list misleading claims that the product prevents the spread of COVID-19.

A complete list of recalled products can be found on the FDA’s website.

