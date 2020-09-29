Advertisement

Clay County golf wins 10th region title

(WYMT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Clay County’s boys' golf team took home the 10th region title on Monday, joining Estill County as the second team in the Mountains that will participate in the boys' golf state tournament.

The Tigers shot a 300 in their region title win, which is tied with Trinity for the lowest score among the 12 region title winners.

The Tigers, along with Estill County, will participate in the KHSAA Boys' Golf Championship from Monday, October 5-Wednesday, October 7.

