Clay County golf wins 10th region title

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Clay County’s boys' golf team took home the 10th region title on Monday, joining Estill County as the second team in the Mountains that will participate in the boys' golf state tournament.

The Tigers shot a 300 in their region title win, which is tied with Trinity for the lowest score among the 12 region title winners.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF



How each State-qualifying team shot in yesterday's @KHSAA regionals (Graphic by @NateInSports) pic.twitter.com/1rpJlcwJb7 — Nate Bryan (@NateInSports) September 29, 2020

The Tigers, along with Estill County, will participate in the KHSAA Boys' Golf Championship from Monday, October 5-Wednesday, October 7.

