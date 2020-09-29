Chris Mack on UK-UL rivalry: “Whatever’s most convenient for Coach Cal, we’ll do it.”

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The annual Kentucky-Louisville rivalry will surely pick up its usual steam once John Calipari sees what Chris Mack said. In a video Mack posted on Twitter, Mack says he will do “whatever’s most convenient for Coach Cal” after listing several instances in which the University of Kentucky has moved around things this year with the annual rivalry game.

Mack’s video comes after a little back and forth between the two. On “Full Court Press with Fanta and Adams," a podcast out of Cleveland, Mack said, "Where is the equity of Kentucky coming here in front of no fans, and then having to go to Rupp Arena in front of 21,000 fans?” Mack then went on to saying they could possibly play at a neutral site in 2020.

Calipari responded by saying “While I understand the difficulty and the complications created by the pandemic, we are prepared to come to Louisville to play this season under the previously agreed upon terms, and we fully expect Louisville to honor the agreement with a return game to Rupp Arena next season.”

This resistance from both sides to budge prompted Mack’s video, saying the game would go on as scheduled at the Yum! Center in 2020.

In addition, he revealed the fact that Kentucky and Louisville football will play at Cardinal Stadium in 2021 after the SEC said they would play a conference-only schedule in 2020.

The question now is, how will John Calipari respond?

