Advertisement

Chris Mack on UK-UL rivalry: “Whatever’s most convenient for Coach Cal, we’ll do it.”

John Calipari and Chris Mack
John Calipari and Chris Mack(Getty Images)
By Willie Hope
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The annual Kentucky-Louisville rivalry will surely pick up its usual steam once John Calipari sees what Chris Mack said. In a video Mack posted on Twitter, Mack says he will do “whatever’s most convenient for Coach Cal” after listing several instances in which the University of Kentucky has moved around things this year with the annual rivalry game.

Mack’s video comes after a little back and forth between the two. On “Full Court Press with Fanta and Adams," a podcast out of Cleveland, Mack said, "Where is the equity of Kentucky coming here in front of no fans, and then having to go to Rupp Arena in front of 21,000 fans?” Mack then went on to saying they could possibly play at a neutral site in 2020.

Calipari responded by saying “While I understand the difficulty and the complications created by the pandemic, we are prepared to come to Louisville to play this season under the previously agreed upon terms, and we fully expect Louisville to honor the agreement with a return game to Rupp Arena next season.”

This resistance from both sides to budge prompted Mack’s video, saying the game would go on as scheduled at the Yum! Center in 2020.

In addition, he revealed the fact that Kentucky and Louisville football will play at Cardinal Stadium in 2021 after the SEC said they would play a conference-only schedule in 2020.

The question now is, how will John Calipari respond?

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Reports: No NASCAR Cup Series race in Kentucky for next year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
According to media reports, Kentucky will not host any NASCAR races for the next year.

Sports

Six former Kentucky Wildcats part of 2020 NBA Finals

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Kentucky has tied the record for the most players from the same college playing in the same NBA Finals.

Sports

Clay County golf wins 10th region title

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
The Tigers posted a 300, which was tied for top in the state in all teams who competed in regionals.

Sports

Titans, Vikings close facilities after Titans players test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Titans are closing their facilities until Saturday.

Latest News

Sports

Two school districts canceling athletic competitions this week due to COVID-19

Updated: 21 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Sports

Estill County golf wins region title fourth year in a row

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
The Engineers won the 11th region golf tournament for the fourth year in a row.

Sports

West Virginia Mountaineers to allow fans at reduced capacity next month

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Fans will be allowed at Mountaineers games in a limited capacity beginning with next month's game against Kansas.

Sports

WATCH: Top five plays from week three of the high school sports season

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:14 PM EDT
|
By Camille Gear
See if your team made it in the top five!

Sports

Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten: Week 3

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:55 PM EDT
|
By Camille Gear
Here is the Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten after week three of the high school football season.

Sports

Kentucky will host Mississippi State October 10 at 7:30

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:58 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
You can watch the October 10 showdown between the Wildcats and Bulldogs on the SEC Network.