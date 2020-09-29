Advertisement

CDC ranks Thanksgiving activities by COVID-19 risk

CDC officials recommend people alter their Thanksgiving plans this year to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.
(WTVG)
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the holiday season approaches, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released recommendations for celebrating with family.

CDC officials recommend people alter their Thanksgiving plans this year to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.

“Thanksgiving is a time when many families travel long distances to celebrate together,” the CDC said on its website. “Travel increases the chance of getting and spreading the virus that causes COVID-19. Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others. If you must travel, be informed of the risks involved.”

The CDC ranked the following Thanksgiving holiday activities by their risk of spreading the virus:

Lower risk activities

  • Small dinner with only people who live in your household
  • Prepare traditional family recipes for family and neighbors, especially those at higher risk, and deliver them in a way that doesn’t involve contact with others
  • Have a virtual dinner and sharing recipes with friends and family
  • Shop online rather than in person on Black Friday
  • Watch sports events, parades, and movies from home

Moderate risk activities

  • Have a small outdoor dinner with family and friends who live in your community
  • Visit pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples
  • Attend a small outdoor sports event with safety precautions in place

Higher risk activities

  • Going shopping in crowded stores just before, on, or after Thanksgiving
  • Participating or being a spectator at a crowded sports event
  • Attending crowded parades
  • Using alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgement and increase risky behaviors
  • Attending large indoor gatherings with people from outside of your household

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Poll: One in three parents will not get flu shots for their children this year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WOIO News Staff
The C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s Health asked a national sample of parents in August about getting a flu vaccine for their child.

Forecast

Rain chances continue, cooler and drier trend ahead

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Dreary conditions will continue off and on today as the cold front makes its way out of the region.

Regional

High school football game ends early after environment turns hostile

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andrew Colegrove
A high school football game was called off in the third quarter due to problems with spectators from both schools, according to a statement from East Carter High School.

News

Family, friends remember Dr. Carolyn Sundy and the legacy she leaves behind 11 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

‘When one door closes, another one opens’: Pikeville welcoming influx of new businesses during pandemic 11 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Latest News

State

Ky. AG Cameron to release grand jury recording Wednesday following grand juror motion

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
The office of Ky. AG Daniel Cameron announced Monday night that the recording from the grand jury proceedings will be released Wednesday.

News

Family, friends remember Dr. Sundy 6 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Ky. Labor Cabinet says no plans for in-person unemployment events as rates rise in eastern parts

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Despite unemployment rates the highest in eastern Kentucky, and many telling WSAZ they have waited months for their benefits, the Kentucky Labor Cabinet says there are no immediate plans to hold pop-up events across the state.

National

89-year-old pizza delivery driver gets $12,000 tip surprise from ‘TikTok Family’

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Derlin Newey, an 89-year-old pizza delivery driver from Utah received a surprise delivery during his delivery route, CNN reported.

State

Marine Vet speaks out on being homeless during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
“We’re homeless we’re not garbage, just please be kind to everybody, everybody just be kind, that’s all I ask.”

State

Marine Vet speaks out on being homeless during COVID-19 Pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
Marine Vet speaks out on being homeless during COVID-19 Pandemic