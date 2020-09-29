CDC ranks Thanksgiving activities by COVID-19 risk

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the holiday season approaches, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released recommendations for celebrating with family.

CDC officials recommend people alter their Thanksgiving plans this year to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.

“Thanksgiving is a time when many families travel long distances to celebrate together,” the CDC said on its website. “Travel increases the chance of getting and spreading the virus that causes COVID-19. Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others. If you must travel, be informed of the risks involved.”

The CDC ranked the following Thanksgiving holiday activities by their risk of spreading the virus:

Lower risk activities

Small dinner with only people who live in your household

Prepare traditional family recipes for family and neighbors, especially those at higher risk, and deliver them in a way that doesn’t involve contact with others

Have a virtual dinner and sharing recipes with friends and family

Shop online rather than in person on Black Friday

Watch sports events, parades, and movies from home

Moderate risk activities

Have a small outdoor dinner with family and friends who live in your community

Visit pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples

Attend a small outdoor sports event with safety precautions in place

Higher risk activities

Going shopping in crowded stores just before, on, or after Thanksgiving

Participating or being a spectator at a crowded sports event

Attending crowded parades

Using alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgement and increase risky behaviors

Attending large indoor gatherings with people from outside of your household

