Boyd County sees increase in ATV-related accidents; first responders urge caution

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Boyd County is seeing an increase in ATV-related accidents this year.

An accident that happened during the weekend has first responders urging riders to practice safety first.

“We had nine incidents out there this summer. Two involved dirt bikes and the rest involved ATVs. Unfortunately, two of those are alcohol-related incidents,” said Boyd County EMS Director Chuck Cremeans.

Some of those incidents happened on private property.

According to Kentucky law, a person operating an ATV is required to wear an approved helmet at all times when the vehicle is in motion. However, a helmet isn’t required when the driver of the ATV is participating in farming activities, mining activities, logging activities, or on private property.

Cremeans says a helmet is crucial in protecting the safety of both the riders and the drivers.

“Kentucky doesn’t have a motorcycle helmet law, leaving many people to believe they don’t need to wear them while riding an ATV,” Cremeans said. “Especially with younger kids because the parents don’t believe the vehicle the child may be sized for will go as fast. Children often don’t wear a helmet, but when they wreck, they still tend to end up with head and neck injuries.”

With many of the wooded trails being far out in the county, it may take first responders longer to respond during an emergency. Cremeans says it’s part of the reason why wearing protective gear and taking an ATV safety course is crucial before hitting the trails.

“They [ the riders] are going way out into the woods. It’s hard for us to get to them if they need help,” Cremeans said. " Getting to them can take long periods, maybe 30 or 40 minutes once the call comes in."

Cremeans hopes riders hit the trails with an extra level of caution for the rest of the season.

“I want them to get out and utilize it, but we just want them to do it safely,” he said.

