Ballot drop boxes placed in counties to help voters

The countdown to election day is on with five weeks to go.
Ballot Box
Ballot Box(WYMT)
By Madison Pergrem
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -

Wayne Napier, Perry County Clerk, says in the primary election there was only one precinct but this time there will be more.

“It’s been very hectic we’ve been trying to get everything worked out through the state and get the precinct approved and we finally got all those approved and our way to get all of our ballots,” said Napier. “There’s going to be 13 altogether. We are going to have them spaced out throughout the county and all end of the county will have somewhere to vote.”

Napier says they have received nearly 1,800 absentee ballot requests.

“We are getting caught up now and we are working on them today also. Hopefully, we will get them all out by the end of the week,” said Napier.

An absentee ballot box is newly placed to allow voters to drop off their ballots.

"All we could get was one because it has to be somewhere where it can be under surveillance and we have it on the front porch of the courthouse and it’s under 24-hour surveillance. "

When it comes to hearing from voters Napier says he gets mixed reviews.

"A lot of people like that they don’t have to get out and go vote and get in the crowd with the Covid and a lot of people don’t like the absentee it just depends on the person. "

The last day to request an absentee ballot is October 9th on Govoteky.com

To find out your precinct you can check the Perry County Clerk Facebook page or call the office at 606-436-4614.

