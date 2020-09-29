Advertisement

ARH retiree gives back to community, earns citizen of the year award

By Tommy Pool
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Jane Murray, an ARH retiree after nearly 45 years of service, earned the West Liberty Kiwanis Club Citizen of the Year. Murray was presented with the award on Monday after making close to 1000 masks during the pandemic.

Murray, who sows as a hobby, started making masks when she realized how hard it was to find them for children.

“Big masks on kids are just a recipe for aggravation. They are pulling and they are taking them off. They are getting in their eyes,” said Murray.

From there, she got more and more requests before shipping out to more than 17 states.

“People would say ' I need some masks, I need some masks. Can you make them for this and for that?' So I did,” said Murray. “From New York to Washington State to Florida. North and South Carolina Virginia.”

Murray makes and ships masks free of charge. While she does receive occasional letters, notes, and gifts, Murray continues knowing she is spreading joy.

“I want them to be able to wear them and wear them comfortably and protect themselves because we know the masks work. As long as they are wearing them I am happy and I am glad they appreciate them,” said Murray.

Monday, the Kiwanis Club of West Liberty surprised Murray.

“It was a total surprise. Total shock. I was just tickled to death.”

While the pandemic has lasted six to seven months, Murray stays busy making masks to replace ones worn out from daily usage.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Jane Murray making masks

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Whitley County Health Department hosts COVID-19 as cases spike across county

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emily Bennett
32 cases were reported in the county on Friday, 24 on Monday and 14 Tuesday

News

Louisa planning to build riverwalk trail along Big Sandy River

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
The riverfront project is a half-mile paved walking and biking trail that stretches from the Locks and Dam at Lockview Park to the Louisa Boat Ramp located behind the Lawrence County Courthouse.

State

WATCH | Attorney explains why anonymous juror filed motion against Ky. AG Daniel Cameron

Updated: 1 hours ago
Attorney explains why anonymous juror filed motion against Ky. AG Daniel Cameron

Latest News

News

Drive-thru flu shots available at Pikeville Medical Center - 4 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

News

Drive-thru flu shots available at Pikeville Medical Center

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Pikeville Medical Center opened its drive-thru flu shots to the public this week, stressing the importance of the vaccine during the pandemic.

News

SOAR Summit goes into communities for 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Perry County Election Update at 6:00pm - 9/29/20

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Whitley County COVID-19 testing 6 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

State

Ky. forestry experts prepare for fire season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The fall fire season in Kentucky starts in two days, and Tim Eling with the Daniel Boone National Forest says this year has the potential to be an active one.