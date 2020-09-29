ARH retiree gives back to community, earns citizen of the year award

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Jane Murray, an ARH retiree after nearly 45 years of service, earned the West Liberty Kiwanis Club Citizen of the Year. Murray was presented with the award on Monday after making close to 1000 masks during the pandemic.

Murray, who sows as a hobby, started making masks when she realized how hard it was to find them for children.

“Big masks on kids are just a recipe for aggravation. They are pulling and they are taking them off. They are getting in their eyes,” said Murray.

From there, she got more and more requests before shipping out to more than 17 states.

“People would say ' I need some masks, I need some masks. Can you make them for this and for that?' So I did,” said Murray. “From New York to Washington State to Florida. North and South Carolina Virginia.”

Murray makes and ships masks free of charge. While she does receive occasional letters, notes, and gifts, Murray continues knowing she is spreading joy.

“I want them to be able to wear them and wear them comfortably and protect themselves because we know the masks work. As long as they are wearing them I am happy and I am glad they appreciate them,” said Murray.

Monday, the Kiwanis Club of West Liberty surprised Murray.

“It was a total surprise. Total shock. I was just tickled to death.”

While the pandemic has lasted six to seven months, Murray stays busy making masks to replace ones worn out from daily usage.

