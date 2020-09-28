‘When one door closes, another one opens’: Pikeville welcoming influx of new businesses during pandemic

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - In the early months of the pandemic, Pikeville lost a few of its businesses. But while several downtown destinations made the decision not to reopen once restrictions lifted, the city quickly began receiving interest from other people hoping to fill the gaps.

“When one door closes, another one opens. And that’s what we’re seeing in a lot of our businesses downtown," said Executive Director of Economic Development Jill Fraley Dotson.

Dotson said the city has worked to keep its options and businesses open and officials believe the people of Pikeville have helped to keep things moving during unsure times.

“We were saddened because, unfortunately, we did lose some businesses that chose not to re-open during the COVID shutdown," Dotson said. “And our community members and our business owners are really just a resilient group of people that we’re so fortunate to have.”

FaithLife Market and Five Below opened in previous months, and the Pikeville Main Street Program has worked to highlight the existing businesses that are now back in operation. But officials say that is just the beginning of things to come.

“We’re so thankful that people are thinking outside of the box and wanting to invest in our community. And we’re certainly happy to help them do that. So it’s an exciting time and we are very fortunate,” said Dotson.

The city is preparing to welcome three new businesses Saturday: Rejuvenate, a spa on Caroline Avenue; Hero’z, a diner and Tropical Sno destination on Second Street; and Two Chicks and Co., a clothing boutique on Hambley Boulevard.

Also on the horizon is a branch of ProFitness from Prestonsburg, opening a bike shop on Hambley Boulevard, followed by Pikeville Fazoli’s, which just broke ground on South Mayo Trail near the entrance to the Kentucky Enterprise Industrial Park.

As the holiday season approaches, Dotson said the variety of options will give something for everyone.

“It’s just a really good opportunity for us to be able to invite people to come in and shop," she said. "Just remember to practice social distancing. Always mask up if you’re downtown.”

According to Dotson, the city is always accepting new business proposals, which can be sent to the office of Economic Development or the Pikeville Main Street Program.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.