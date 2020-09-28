Advertisement

West Virginia Mountaineers to allow fans at reduced capacity next month

The West Virginia Mountaineers opened up their season against Eastern Kentucky without fans.
The West Virginia Mountaineers opened up their season against Eastern Kentucky without fans.(John Lowe/WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia University will allow the general public to attend football games at a reduced capacity next month. WVU athletic director Shane Lyons says attendance will be limited to about 15,000 fans, or 25 percent capacity, starting with the Oct. 17 home game against Kansas.

Currently, only the families of players and coaches as well as essential game operations staff are allowed to attend games.

Fans entering the stadium will be required to wear masks.

Certain season ticket holders, WVU students and players' families will be given seating priority. The university resumed in-person undergraduate classes on Monday.

