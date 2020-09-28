West Virginia Mountaineers to allow fans at reduced capacity next month

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia University will allow the general public to attend football games at a reduced capacity next month. WVU athletic director Shane Lyons says attendance will be limited to about 15,000 fans, or 25 percent capacity, starting with the Oct. 17 home game against Kansas.

Currently, only the families of players and coaches as well as essential game operations staff are allowed to attend games.

Fans entering the stadium will be required to wear masks.

Certain season ticket holders, WVU students and players' families will be given seating priority. The university resumed in-person undergraduate classes on Monday.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.