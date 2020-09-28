WATCH: Top five plays from week three of the high school sports season

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Coming in at the number five spot on the soccer field, its the Presontsburg Lady Black Cats. Alexis Skeens finds a hole and it’s off to the races, Kadynce Hackworth gets to the ball and fires one in for the Black Cats. They went on to beat Perry Central 8-0.

In the number four spot, Southwestern’s Giddeon Brainard taking the handoff right up the middle and dragging a couple of defenders along as he crosses the goal line. The Warriors improved to 3-0 after their win over Knox Central 22-20.

In the top three, the Johnson Central Golden Eagles. Mason Lawson takes a handoff and runs it 36 yards to the house. The Golden Eagles went on to beat Class 6A foe, Simon Kenton 47-17.

In the number two spot, a play bigger than football. North Laurel freshman Tucker Warren plows one in for the Jaguars. North Laurel led South Laurel by 26 points at halftime, the same jersey number late teammate Kole Robinson wore.

For the third week in a row, the Pikeville Panthers take the crown. Isaac McNamee found Zac Lockart for one of seven touchdowns. Lockhart broke two KHSAA records with seven touchdowns and 388 receiving yards. The Panthers beat Henry Clay 58-41.

