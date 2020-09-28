Advertisement

WATCH: Top five plays from week three of the high school sports season

By Camille Gear
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Coming in at the number five spot on the soccer field, its the Presontsburg Lady Black Cats. Alexis Skeens finds a hole and it’s off to the races, Kadynce Hackworth gets to the ball and fires one in for the Black Cats. They went on to beat Perry Central 8-0.

In the number four spot, Southwestern’s Giddeon Brainard taking the handoff right up the middle and dragging a couple of defenders along as he crosses the goal line. The Warriors improved to 3-0 after their win over Knox Central 22-20.

In the top three, the Johnson Central Golden Eagles. Mason Lawson takes a handoff and runs it 36 yards to the house. The Golden Eagles went on to beat Class 6A foe, Simon Kenton 47-17.

In the number two spot, a play bigger than football. North Laurel freshman Tucker Warren plows one in for the Jaguars. North Laurel led South Laurel by 26 points at halftime, the same jersey number late teammate Kole Robinson wore.

For the third week in a row, the Pikeville Panthers take the crown. Isaac McNamee found Zac Lockart for one of seven touchdowns. Lockhart broke two KHSAA records with seven touchdowns and 388 receiving yards. The Panthers beat Henry Clay 58-41.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

West Virginia Mountaineers to allow fans at reduced capacity next month

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Fans will be allowed at Mountaineers games in a limited capacity beginning with next month's game against Kansas.

Sports

Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten: Week 3

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Camille Gear
Here is the Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten after week three of the high school football season.

News

UK releases changes for this weekend’s football game at Kroger Field

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
The University of Kentucky has released all of the changes fans can expect for this weekend’s home football game.

News

Two school districts canceling athletic competitions this week due to COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
On Monday, Williamsburg Independent and Whitley County schools both published posts on their respective Facebook pages noting the changes.

Latest News

Sports

AP Top 25 college football poll: Florida jumps into top three

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 4:34 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
At the top of the rankings this week, Clemson remained No. 1, followed by Alabama at No. 2.

Sports

WATCH: High school football Two-Minute Drill: Week 3

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:52 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
Watch the High School Football Two-Minute Drill from Week 3, as we recap all the action from around the Mountains.

Sports

Miscues hamper Kentucky, Wildcats fall to No. 8 Auburn in season opener

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
Kentucky drops to 0-1 on the season. They take on Ole Miss in the season opener on October 3.

Sports

McKinney tosses 4 TD passes, EKU beats The Citadel 37-14

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 5:01 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
This was Walt Wells’ first victory as a head coach.

Sports

No. 5 Florida beats Ole Miss 51-35 in Kiffin’s debut

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Kyle Pitts caught four of Kyle Trask’s six touchdown passes.

Sports

No. 21 Pittsburgh holds off No. 24 Louisville 23-20

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 3:58 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Malik Cunningham left the game on a stretcher late in the fourth quarter with an undisclosed injury.