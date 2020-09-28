Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: 456 new COVID-19 cases, five new deaths reported Monday

Gov. Andy Beshear updates Kentuckians on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear updates Kentuckians on COVID-19.(Governor Andy Beshear (Facebook))
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his Monday COVID-19 update.

The Governor announced 456 new cases Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 66, 939.

The Governor also announced five new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the Commonwealth to 1,162.

507 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 106 are in intensive care.

1, 373, 577 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus and the positivity rate remains below five percent, currently sitting at 4.41 percent.

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

