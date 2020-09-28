Two school districts canceling athletic competitions this week due to COVID-19

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two school districts will not have any athletic competitions this week due to COVID-19 guidelines from the KHSAA.

Whitley County is red on the latest COVID-19 incidence rate map. Not only does that affect school districts trying to return to in-person classes, it also requires sporting events to stop until the number of cases decreases.

On Monday, Williamsburg Independent and Whitley County schools both published posts on their respective Facebook pages noting the changes.

As of Monday, September 28th, 2020, Estill, Jackson, Laurel, Whitley and Knott County are listed in red by the state. This story will be updated if we learn of any other cancelations.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.