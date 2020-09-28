Advertisement

Two school districts canceling athletic competitions this week due to COVID-19

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two school districts will not have any athletic competitions this week due to COVID-19 guidelines from the KHSAA.

Whitley County is red on the latest COVID-19 incidence rate map. Not only does that affect school districts trying to return to in-person classes, it also requires sporting events to stop until the number of cases decreases.

On Monday, Williamsburg Independent and Whitley County schools both published posts on their respective Facebook pages noting the changes.

As of Monday, September 28th, 2020, Estill, Jackson, Laurel, Whitley and Knott County are listed in red by the state. This story will be updated if we learn of any other cancelations.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Louisville Metro curfew ends, but traffic restrictions remain

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Louisville Metro Police Department lifts curfew.

State

Breonna Taylor: Autopsy reveals more about gunshot wounds suffered by the 26-year-old

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WAVE 3 News Staff
Following the announcement of the grand jury decision in the case on Sept. 23, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said only one of those shot was fatal.

Regional

Dukes of Hazzard star befriends East Tennessee woman with multiple brain disorders

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
Donna Joy lives with five brain disorders that are usually fatal, but she continues to prove probability wrong.

National

WWII vet celebrates 100th birthday with his first birthday party ever

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WXIX News Staff
Because of Elmer Kruse’s religion, he hasn’t had a birthday party for himself or others.

Latest News

State

Louisville man federally charged after alleged threats to shoot LMPD officers on Facebook Live

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
The case is currently under investigation by Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, Louisville Metro Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Marshals Service, and United States Secret Service.

State

Attorneys for Kenneth Walker, Breonna Taylor family want grand jury transcripts released

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
Attorney Ben Crump says the transcripts should be released so people can know if there was anyone who gave a voice to Breonna Taylor.

Forecast

Cold front approaching, stronger storms possible later today

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
After a fairly nice and dry weekend, a big cold front will bring some big changes to the forecast later today.

State

Bikers gather nationwide to support victims of child abuse

Updated: 12 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

State

Bikers gather nationwide to support victims of child abuse

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
Kentucky has the highest rate of child abuse in the country at 23.5 per 1000 children.

News

Legacy of Anita Franklin continues with annual Peace Walk

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Annual Peace Walk held for the first time without Lexington activist Anita Franklin.