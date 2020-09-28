Advertisement

Two city employees test positive for COVID-19

Illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two employees with the City of Charleston have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The City of Charleston released this information Monday morning.

According to city officials, both of the employees work in City Hall and have minimal interaction with other employees and don’t work with the public.

Officials say the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is conducting contact tracing and identifying people the employees may have come in contact with. The city has also talked to the health department about proper protocol for those who may have been in contact with the two employees and quarantine procedures.

“Both employees are currently recovering at home and are asymptomatic,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “We continue to work with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department on contact tracing to minimize the spread of this disease.”

The West Virginia National Guard will be at City Hall this week to sanitize, according to city officials.

This is a developing story.

