Russell Independent Schools among Ky. districts to bring students back to class

By John Lowe
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLATWOODS, Ky. (WSAZ) - For the first time in more than six months, some students in the Bluegrass State were able to go back to class.

“I could tell you countless hours were put in for us to get to this point, and I’m really happy today is here,” said Russell Independent Schools Superintendent Sean Horne said.

Russell High School took a limited approach, with just freshmen going to class on Monday.

“With us having only freshmen, it was very spaced out but I think students that were here, they at least seemed more energetic,” said RHS math teacher Joe Aldrich.

Aldrich, like many teachers across the state, is now angling to find the best way to teach his students who are both in and out of the classroom.

“I think that’s going to be the hard part is trying not leave the students out who are virtual and have them feel like they’re still part of the class,” Aldrich said.

The school district is doing their part to keep students who will remain at home as engaged as possible, with the technology to make sure they see the same demonstrations on their computer as their classmates in the building.

“I feel like we have the ability to do live instruction with kids, whether they’re in the room or at home sitting in their living room or at a table,” Aldrich said.

All across the district, Horne says that making sure students and teachers establish a consistent schedule is among the most important tasks.

“When we hopefully have all of our kids that choose to come back on Wednesday and Thursday, will be very routine-oriented,” Horne said. “Just trying to get everyone in a routine of where to be and what to do and being safe.”

Only four grades from Russell Independent Schools attended class Monday. Eight grades will attend on Tuesday and every student enrolled in in-person learning back on Wednesday.

According to Horne, roughly three-fourths of students enrolled are expected to return to in-person instruction by the end of the week.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

