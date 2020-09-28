Ride on a World War II B-29 bomber

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A World War II plane known as the B-29 Superfortress flew into Yeager Airport in Charleston Sunday for the first time.

Monday the plane will conduct two rides out of Yeager Airport for people who sign up on their website.

This type of plane, the B-29 Superfortress, is most well-known for carrying the atomic bombs that dropped on Japan in World War II.

If you are looking to take a ride, tickets cost anywhere from $600 to $1,700 dollars depending on the seat and the view from the plane.

During the ride, Allen Benzing who is the aircraft commander, said passengers spend about 30 min. in the air and about one hour on the plane in total.

Benzing said a lot of the experience is the take-off and landing of the plane.

“You are allowed to move about the cabin once we get airborne including crawling back all the way to the tail gunner position or sitting on the central fire control where you can see 360 degrees all around,” said Benzing.

The plane that is available to ride is 75 years old this year and dates back to World War II.

