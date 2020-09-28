Advertisement

Police: Kentucky Boy charged with killing woman, 12-year-old girl

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (AP) - Police say a Kentucky boy has been charged in the slayings of a woman and a 12-year-old girl.

Kentucky State Police said in a statement Friday that the boy was taken into custody in Jefferson County after authorities found the bodies of 33-year-old Tefani Noe and 12-year-old Brooke Goggin at a home in Lawrenceburg.

WAVE-TV reported the arrest followed a car chase that started in Anderson County.

Police say the juvenile was charged with two counts of murder-domestic violence.

Authorities didn’t release his name or his relationship to the victims.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ohio corporation acquires Inez Deposit Bank in new partnership

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Inez Deposit Bank in Martin and Lawrence Counties are joining forces with Ohio's First State Bankcorp.

State

Gov. Beshear: 456 new COVID-19 cases, five new deaths reported Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Pastor battles COVID-19 in the hospital and speaks about spread in the congregation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
Nearly 50 positive cases traced back to the church with a wedding that took place.

State

Officer charged in Breonna Taylor case pleads not guilty

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Hankison was one of three undercover narcotics detectives who opened fire inside Taylor’s house on the night of March 13 during a botched drug raid.

Latest News

Forecast

Cold front brings heavy rain tonight, big cool down for the week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Paige Noel
A cold front will move in this evening bringing some heavy rain and a few thunderstorms. This front will also bring in a nice cool down this week!

Regional

Ashley Goforth, wife of Representative Robert Goforth, releases statement on husband’s indictment

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
The wife of State Representative Goforth, who was indicted on counts of first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault, released a statement speaking against the decision.

National

Taylor Swift breaks Whitney Houston’s Billboard charts record

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Taylor Swift tops Whitney Houston's record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

News

Louisville Metro curfew ends, but traffic restrictions remain

Updated: 5 hours ago
Louisville Metro Police Department lifts curfew.

Regional

Madison County Schools begin in-person classes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jim Stratman
One of the biggest school systems in our area returned to in-person classes Monday.

News

UK releases changes for this weekend’s football game at Kroger Field

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
The University of Kentucky has released all of the changes fans can expect for this weekend’s home football game.