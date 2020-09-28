Police: Kentucky Boy charged with killing woman, 12-year-old girl

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (AP) - Police say a Kentucky boy has been charged in the slayings of a woman and a 12-year-old girl.

Kentucky State Police said in a statement Friday that the boy was taken into custody in Jefferson County after authorities found the bodies of 33-year-old Tefani Noe and 12-year-old Brooke Goggin at a home in Lawrenceburg.

WAVE-TV reported the arrest followed a car chase that started in Anderson County.

Police say the juvenile was charged with two counts of murder-domestic violence.

Authorities didn’t release his name or his relationship to the victims.

