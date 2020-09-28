Advertisement

Officials with Harlan County Public Schools delay in-person classes for three schools

By Dakota Makres
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Over the weekend, officials with Harlan County Public Schools announced three schools would not meet for in-person classes this week.

Wallins and Rossport Elementary Schools along with Harlan County High School will begin classes on Monday, October 5. This comes after seven employees tested positive for COVID-19 in the school system. Six out of the nine schools in the district were allowed to meet in-person on Monday.

“We knew we had seven positives, but the numbers of quarantines I didn’t know that, still don’t have the total number on that, it was going to impede our ability to offer services today because I didn’t know how many staff that was going to be quarantined off of the seven positives," said Superintendent Brent Roark.

“We only had five total staff members in the last four weeks that had tested positive, and we’re the largest employer in Harlan County, and then we have seven on one weekend, it was just very odd that it all hit at one time,” added Roark.

The three schools mentioned will continue with virtual learning.

Six of our nine schools opened to in-person instruction today. Wallins, Rosspoint and Harlan County High School have...

Posted by Harlan County Public Schools on Monday, September 28, 2020

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kentucky

Harlan Independent Schools return to in-person classes

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Staff and students returned to the halls of Harlan High School for the first time since early March.

News

Alabama woman charged with manslaughter in Laurel County

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Evan Hatter
Bridgette Renea Merritt was charged with manslaughter Monday in connection with an overdose death on September 11, 2020.

News

Health department officials concerned with crowded events at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Concerns with crowds at Lincoln county fairgrounds

News

Officials with Harlan County Public Schools delay in-person classes for three schools

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Pastor battles COVID-19 in the hospital and speaks about spread in the congregation

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Latest News

News

Finishing touches added to mural in downtown Middlesboro

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cory Sanning
The artists finished off the four-year long project on Monday morning.

State

Police: Kentucky Boy charged with killing woman, 12-year-old girl

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Police say the juvenile was charged with two counts of murder-domestic violence.

News

Ohio corporation acquires Inez Deposit Bank in new partnership

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Inez Deposit Bank in Martin and Lawrence Counties are joining forces with Ohio's First State Bankcorp.

State

Gov. Beshear: 456 new COVID-19 cases, five new deaths reported Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Pastor battles COVID-19 in the hospital and speaks about spread in the congregation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
Nearly 50 positive cases traced back to the church with a wedding that took place.