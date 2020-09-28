Officials with Harlan County Public Schools delay in-person classes for three schools

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Over the weekend, officials with Harlan County Public Schools announced three schools would not meet for in-person classes this week.

Wallins and Rossport Elementary Schools along with Harlan County High School will begin classes on Monday, October 5. This comes after seven employees tested positive for COVID-19 in the school system. Six out of the nine schools in the district were allowed to meet in-person on Monday.

“We knew we had seven positives, but the numbers of quarantines I didn’t know that, still don’t have the total number on that, it was going to impede our ability to offer services today because I didn’t know how many staff that was going to be quarantined off of the seven positives," said Superintendent Brent Roark.

“We only had five total staff members in the last four weeks that had tested positive, and we’re the largest employer in Harlan County, and then we have seven on one weekend, it was just very odd that it all hit at one time,” added Roark.

The three schools mentioned will continue with virtual learning.

Six of our nine schools opened to in-person instruction today. Wallins, Rosspoint and Harlan County High School have... Posted by Harlan County Public Schools on Monday, September 28, 2020

