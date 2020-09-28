Madison County Schools begin in-person classes

MADISON CO., Ky. (WKYT) - One of the biggest school systems in our area returned to in-person classes Monday.

In Madison County, the return of in-person classes began with middle and elementary school students, but officials hope that by the end of fall break more students will be back in classrooms.

Madison County school officials sent out a survey over the summer asking parents and students if they’d prefer to return to in-person classes or stay virtual.

The majority of those respondents called for in-person learning, but as cases continued to spread, school leaders had to make a hard decision. Despite outcry from parents and students, the board elected to return to school virtually with the goal of getting students back in classes later in the year.

Madison County students returned to classrooms for the first time in 6 months today. Some middle and elementary schoolers were welcomed back by their teachers as they begin a hybrid learning model. I talked with one official who says there was excitement in the air. More on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/8kO4JC7tDs — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) September 28, 2020

Monday, that begins for some students.

Madison County school officials say that for the time being high school students will keep learning from home because they handle that environment better than younger students.

Middle and elementary school students will begin returning to school two days a week for a hybrid learning model.

This is just the first step in the return plans. The goal, according to Madison County school officials, is to have more students return to the classroom after the school district’s fall break.

