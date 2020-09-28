Louisville small business owner arms himself in front of shop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the past 120 nights a small business owner has been in full tactical gear, armed with a rifle and said he is defending himself and his property.

Fadi Faouri owns VIP Smoke Shop and Gifts on Third Street and said on Friday he was surrounded by protesters who were demanding him to say things he didn’t fully agree with, asking him questions like “do all black lives matter?” He also added, early Friday morning one of his buildings was set on fire.

“Well whatever happened to me is not fair and whatever happened to this city is not fair. As a business owner, not speaking about me only, every business around here is hurt badly, badly.”

Faouri said he planned on moving to the building that is now burned on Monday. Now, he does not know what is next for him.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.