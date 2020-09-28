Louisville Metro curfew ends, but traffic restrictions remain

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

The curfew put in place by Louisville mayor Greg Fischer after declaring a state of emergency due to possible civil unrest from the release of the grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case has been allowed to end.

Fischer implemented the 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. curfew on Sept. 22 in an executive order that took effect the next day.

While the curfew has ended, the city will still maintain the traffic restrictions put in place in downtown Louisville. The restrictions limit access and parking from Broadway to Market Street between Second Street and Ninth Street. Access to the Central Business District is available by using specific access points.

