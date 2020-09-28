Advertisement

Louisville man federally charged after alleged threats to shoot LMPD officers on Facebook Live

Federal charges have been announced for a Louisville man who allegedly threatened to shoot police in a livestream. (Source: Oldham County Detention Center)
By WAVE News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 2:39 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Federal charges have been announced for a Louisville man who allegedly threatened to shoot police in a livestream.

Cortez Lamont Edwards, 29, has been charged federally with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman with the US Department of Justice said the resulting investigation and arrest of Edwards was made to keep law enforcement safe following alleged threats against Louisville Metro Police officers.

“Louisville needs healing and safety for its citizens, not armed felons seeking bids to shoot police,” Coleman said. “Federal law enforcement here will continue to respond as one to swiftly mitigate threats to our city.”

A criminal complaint said Edwards had started a livestream on Facebook September 23, holding in his possession an AR variant pistol firearm. The video allegedly shows Edwards requesting to be paid $30,000 to “shoot Louisville Metro Police Department officers on scene” for a disturbance on the street in front of his home, according to a release from the ATF.

The release said special agents from the ATF, Homeland Security Investigations team, United States Marshal Service, Federal Protective Service, and LMPD issued a search warrant at Edward’s home September 27, where he was taken into custody without incident.

“Threats against law enforcement are unacceptable,” Special Agent in Charge R. Shawn Morrow of the Louisville Field Division of ATF said. “When you threaten police and brandish firearms, you can expect the attention of ATF. This morning ATF agents, with the immediate assistance of LMPD, HSI, U.S. Marshal’s, and the FBI, executed a warrant and arrested an armed felon ensuring he wouldn’t carry out those threats.”

If Edwards is convicted at trial, he could face up to ten years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release.

The case is currently under investigation by Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, Louisville Metro Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Marshals Service, and United States Secret Service.

