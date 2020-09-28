Logan County to start in-person learning

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Logan County will start classes in-person Monday for the first time since school started Sept. 8.

County education leaders initially voted to begin the school year remote but that decision was reversed last week and schools will start in-person instruction based on their “gold” status on the updated color code map.

For the return to school, students will return under the blended model. One half of the class will be in person on Monday and Tuesday and the second half will attend Thursday and Friday. Everyone is remote on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.