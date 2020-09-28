Advertisement

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, new deaths on Monday

Kentucky Coronavirus
By Paige Noel
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers and new deaths on Monday.

The Bell County Health department reported its 17th death in the county Monday. Health officials also reported six new cases bringing the county’s total to 496. Nine are currently in the hospital.

The Whitley County Health Department reported one new death. Health officials also reported four new from Sunday and 24 new cases Monday. This brings the county’s total to 398.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported 28 new cases and 16 probable cases. Knott County had 10 new cases bringing the county’s total to 205. There are four new cases in Leslie County bringing the county’s total to 73. Letcher County reported 19 new cases which brings the county’s total to 157. Owsley County reported two new cases bringing the county’s total to 38. Perry County reported four new cases which brings the county’s total to 337. Wolfe County had five new cases bringing the county’s total to 41. Health officials also reported 14 recovered cases.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported four new cases, two probable cases and nine recovered cases in Clay County. Clay County now has 313 total cases. Jackson County reported two new cases, one probable case and three recovered cases. This brings the county’s total to 222. Rockcastle County has three new cases, three probable cases and one recovered case. The county now has 126 total cases.

The Knox County Health Department reported 16 new cases with four of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 502. There are 82 active cases there.

The Wrigley Taproom and Eatery posted on Facebook that one staff member tested positive for COVID-19. All employees have been tested and all tested negative. The restaurant will close this week while some employees self-isolate.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 60 new cases from Saturday through Monday this brings the county’s total to 886. Of those, 229 cases are active and 10 are in the hospital. Health officials reported 46 new cases on Saturday. On Sunday there were eight new cases. Monday there were six new cases.

The Harlan County Health Department reported 17 new cases bringing the county’s total to 462.

