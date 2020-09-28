Advertisement

Local COVID-19 numbers Sunday, Pulaski County reaches more than 800 cases

Kentucky Coronavirus
Kentucky Coronavirus(WBKO)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments from across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers on Sunday.

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department announced nine new cases Sunday. This pushed Pulaski County over the 800 case mark with their total cases at 806.

Harlan County’s Health Department announced nine new cases, bringing their county total to 445.

The Bell County Health Department reported one new case, which brings the total to 488. 20 of these cases are currently active.

Pike County’s Health Department said they had 15 new cases this past week. 70 cases are active, and the total number of cases is 465.

The McCreary County Health Department also announced one new COVID-19 case Sunday.

