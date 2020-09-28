Home explosion in Kingston leaves 24-year-old man hospitalized

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kingston Fire officials said one man is hospitalized following an explosion at a home Monday morning.

Around 4 a.m. Monday morning, officials with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office notified authorities of an explosion on the 700 block of Gallaher Road.

Officials said the home was completely destroyed as a result of the explosion. A 24-year-old man was found at the scene of the incident and taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment. His condition is not known at this time.

Many homes near the location of the explosion were damaged. Authorities discovered debris several hundred yards from the explosion site. Kingston police are using a drone to access the large-scale field of debris.

The 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office as well as the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Bomb and Arson are assisting the Kingston Police Department in the investigation. The on-site investigation will likely continue until late Monday afternoon.

Lanes on Gallaher road are closed and drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.