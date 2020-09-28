Advertisement

Home explosion in Kingston leaves 24-year-old man hospitalized

The incident happened on Gallaher Road, where investigators are currently working to find more information on the cause of the explosion.
Kingston Fire officials said one person was hospitalized.
Kingston Fire officials said one person was hospitalized.(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kingston Fire officials said one man is hospitalized following an explosion at a home Monday morning.

Around 4 a.m. Monday morning, officials with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office notified authorities of an explosion on the 700 block of Gallaher Road.

Officials said the home was completely destroyed as a result of the explosion. A 24-year-old man was found at the scene of the incident and taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment. His condition is not known at this time.

Many homes near the location of the explosion were damaged. Authorities discovered debris several hundred yards from the explosion site. Kingston police are using a drone to access the large-scale field of debris.

The 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office as well as the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Bomb and Arson are assisting the Kingston Police Department in the investigation. The on-site investigation will likely continue until late Monday afternoon.

Lanes on Gallaher road are closed and drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Louisville Metro curfew ends, but traffic restrictions remain

Updated: 2 hours ago
Louisville Metro Police Department lifts curfew.

News

Two school districts canceling athletic competitions this week due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
On Monday, Williamsburg Independent and Whitley County schools both published posts on their respective Facebook pages noting the changes.

State

Breonna Taylor: Autopsy reveals more about gunshot wounds suffered by the 26-year-old

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WAVE 3 News Staff
Following the announcement of the grand jury decision in the case on Sept. 23, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said only one of those shot was fatal.

Regional

Two city employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The City of Charleston released this information Monday morning.

Latest News

Regional

Dukes of Hazzard star befriends East Tennessee woman with multiple brain disorders

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
Donna Joy lives with five brain disorders that are usually fatal, but she continues to prove probability wrong.

National

WWII vet celebrates 100th birthday with his first birthday party ever

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WXIX News Staff
Because of Elmer Kruse’s religion, he hasn’t had a birthday party for himself or others.

State

Louisville man federally charged after alleged threats to shoot LMPD officers on Facebook Live

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
The case is currently under investigation by Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, Louisville Metro Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Marshals Service, and United States Secret Service.

State

Attorneys for Kenneth Walker, Breonna Taylor family want grand jury transcripts released

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
Attorney Ben Crump says the transcripts should be released so people can know if there was anyone who gave a voice to Breonna Taylor.

Forecast

Cold front approaching, stronger storms possible later today

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
After a fairly nice and dry weekend, a big cold front will bring some big changes to the forecast later today.

State

Bikers gather nationwide to support victims of child abuse

Updated: 14 hours ago
The latest news and weather.