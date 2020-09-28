Health department officials concerned with crowded events at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds

LINCOLN CO., Ky. (WYMT) - The director of the Lincoln County Health Department is concerned about a crowded event that took place in the county over the weekend.

2,000 people attended a demolition derby at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds on Saturday night. Pictures from the event show families seated close together.

Health officials believe that people at the event appear to be too close instead of social distancing. Also most of the fairgrounds attendees were not wearing masks.

Diane Miller of the Lincoln County Health Department said: “I’m very disappointed. Because I had given them guidelines on what to follow on what to do, for that type of event, that venue.”

“There were signs for masks requirements as people were greeted at the entrance." A Lincoln county board member said. “They could not control everyone to do what they were supposed to doing.”

For contact tracing purposes, people were required to leave their contact information.

One person who attended the event said he felt safe and said he’s never seen that much active consideration for the space between people in a crowd that large