Advertisement

Health department officials concerned with crowded events at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds

The director of the Lincoln County Health Department says she’s concerned about a crowded event over the weekend.
The director of the Lincoln County Health Department says she’s concerned about a crowded event over the weekend.(WKYT viewer)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN CO., Ky. (WYMT) - The director of the Lincoln County Health Department is concerned about a crowded event that took place in the county over the weekend.

2,000 people attended a demolition derby at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds on Saturday night. Pictures from the event show families seated close together.

Health officials believe that people at the event appear to be too close instead of social distancing. Also most of the fairgrounds attendees were not wearing masks.

Diane Miller of the Lincoln County Health Department said: “I’m very disappointed. Because I had given them guidelines on what to follow on what to do, for that type of event, that venue.”

“There were signs for masks requirements as people were greeted at the entrance." A Lincoln county board member said. “They could not control everyone to do what they were supposed to doing.”

For contact tracing purposes, people were required to leave their contact information.

One person who attended the event said he felt safe and said he’s never seen that much active consideration for the space between people in a crowd that large

Latest News

Kentucky

Harlan Independent Schools return to in-person classes

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Staff and students returned to the halls of Harlan High School for the first time since early March.

News

Alabama woman charged with manslaughter in Laurel County

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Evan Hatter
Bridgette Renea Merritt was charged with manslaughter Monday in connection with an overdose death on September 11, 2020.

News

Officials with Harlan County Public Schools delay in-person classes for three schools

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Pastor battles COVID-19 in the hospital and speaks about spread in the congregation

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Latest News

News

Officials with Harlan County Public Schools delay in-person classes for three schools

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Dakota Makres
This comes after seven employees tested positive for COVID-19 in the school system.

News

Finishing touches added to mural in downtown Middlesboro

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cory Sanning
The artists finished off the four-year long project on Monday morning.

State

Police: Kentucky Boy charged with killing woman, 12-year-old girl

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Police say the juvenile was charged with two counts of murder-domestic violence.

News

Ohio corporation acquires Inez Deposit Bank in new partnership

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Inez Deposit Bank in Martin and Lawrence Counties are joining forces with Ohio's First State Bankcorp.

State

Gov. Beshear: 456 new COVID-19 cases, five new deaths reported Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Pastor battles COVID-19 in the hospital and speaks about spread in the congregation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
Nearly 50 positive cases traced back to the church with a wedding that took place.