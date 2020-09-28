Advertisement

Gold Star Memorial Monument erected to honor lives of fallen service members

By Grason Passmore
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - In World War One, if a mother had a son serving in the war, she’d put a flag with a blue star in the window. If her son died while fighting, she’d change the blue to gold.

“It said to the community, my loved on is not coming home,” said Medal of Honor Recipient, Hershel “Woody” Williams.

A monument now stands in front of the Capitol Building, telling the community of all of the loved ones that never made it home.

“A tribute to those families who gave more than any of us,” said Williams.

Williams co-founded the Woody Williams Foundation, responsible for the newly erected Gold Star Families Memorial Monument.

“Our brothers and our sisters. Our husbands and our wives. They answered the call. They served and they fought, and they answered for all of our freedoms,” said Governor Andy Beshear.

Governor Beshear dedicated the memorial to the Gold Star Families, now all connected through the loss of their fallen service members.

“April 8, 2004, United States Marine Corps. He was 21 years old.”

“September 25, 2020”

“December 27, 2013.”

“One of the casualties in Beirut, Lebanon, October 23, 1983.”

Families shared the dates they lost their loved ones. Dates these families' blue stars became gold.

“We will always have that empty chair. Our community will always have this silhouette. When the sun catches it just right, the shadow is cast, and it’s as if our family members are still with us, our soldier is still with us,” said Gold Star Mother, Cathy Mullins.

The monument does not include names so that it can honor the life and legacy of every fallen service member across the Commonwealth.

