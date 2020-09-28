Finishing touches added to mural in downtown Middlesboro

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - The long-awaited finishing touches on a mural depicting life just north of the Kentucky-Tennessee border were made on Monday morning.

The spray-painted mural depicts various aspects of life in Middlesboro including images of the various education systems, a depiction of Daniel Boone and a scathing view of the mountains surrounding the area.

“We tried to take everything that was in the area that would have interest to everyone and include them in the mural," Grandey said. “We are just so thankful to Victor and Lisa of the Greetings Tour group and they’ve just done a wonderful, wonderful job.”

It even caught the attention of those not from the area.

Utah missionary Elder Martin says that the mural gives them a positive topic to discuss with community members, one that does not involve the pandemic.

“We talk to a lot of people in the community and it’s really great to have things we can talk about that are uplifting," Martin said.

It is the action of unity during a pandemic that leaves Grandey feeling hopeful and optimistic.

“That was a wonderful feeling to know that even though with COVID going on and everything else that’s going on in the world, people were able to come together and do a project like this," Grandey said.

