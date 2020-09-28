Advertisement

Cold front brings heavy rain tonight, big cool down for the week

WYMT Heavy Rain
WYMT Heavy Rain(WYMT)
By Paige Noel
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A cold front will move in this evening bringing some heavy rain and a few thunderstorms. This front will also bring in a nice cool down this week!

Tonight and Tomorrow

Tonight will be on the gloomy side as a line of showers and a few thunderstorms move into the mountains. It’ll be soggy at times for some with overnight lows dropping into the low to mid-50s.

The gloomy weather sticks around for a little bit Tuesday as that cold front continues to push out of here. Highs look to only get into the upper 50s to lower 60s with some showers in the morning. We should start to dry out throughout the day. Clouds will clear out a little bit Tuesday night with overnight lows dropping into the mid to upper 40s.

Extended Forecast

The rest of this week looks awesome! This cold front will bring us fall-like temperatures for the week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s Wednesday and Thursday with mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will be in the lower 50s Wednesday but drop into the lower 40s Thursday night into Friday morning.

Temperatures look to get a little bit cooler by the end of the week and into the weekend as a weak cold front moves through. This front looks to just bring us cooler air and no rain. Highs will drop into the lower 60s Friday, Saturday and Sunday with overnight lows remaining in the 40s.

It looks like more rain moves in Sunday. Right now it just looks like scattered chances, but we’ll continue to keep an eye on it.

