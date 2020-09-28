Cold front approaching, stronger storms possible later today

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a fairly nice and dry weekend, a big cold front will bring some big changes to the forecast later today.

Today and Tomorrow

Fog will greet you in most areas early and some of it could be dense. I think we’ll see some sunshine peek through the clouds early, but those clouds increase fast this afternoon ahead of the front. Highs will soar toward the 80-degree mark before showers and storms move in and those temperatures crash. Most of the area is under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather today from the Storm Prediction Center, some we could see some stronger storms late this afternoon until around midnight, so that’s something we’ll keep a close eye on.

Tonight will be soggy off and on all evening, so be ready for that. Take it easy if you have to be out overnight. Lows will drop into the low 50s.

Tuesday stays cloudy and dreary. Those rain chances will continue off and on all day. Highs will struggle to get back into the upper 50s before dropping into the upper 40s overnight as skies try to clear.

Extended Forecast

While the sunshine returns for much of the week and the weekend starting Wednesday, it will be soup and sweater weather. Wednesday and Thursday look to be the warmest days in the next seven ... with highs in the upper 60s. Thursday and Friday night, sheltered valleys will likely get into the upper 30s under mainly clear skies.

Fall is here and it looks to be here to stay, at least for the foreseeable future.

