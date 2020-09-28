Advertisement

A kitten that looks like Baby Yoda was rescued from a California wildfire

A kitten that looks like Baby Yoda was rescued from the California wildfires.
By Arial Starks
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:13 PM EDT
(CNN) The Force must have been with a kitten rescued in a Northern California wildfire as the feline bears a striking resemblance to Baby Yoda.

Firefighters found the kitten, estimated to be about 2 to 3 weeks old, in the middle of the road while battling the North Complex Fire in Northern California on September 20.

The kitten was covered in smoke and ash when she was taken to the Cal Oak Animal Shelter and examined by a veterinarian, North Valley Animal Disaster Group said on Facebook. The group named her, of course, Baby Yoda.

Introducing Baby Yoda! Thank you, North Valley Animal Disaster Group, for another uplifting story of survival. #northcomplexfire

Posted by Butte County, California on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

“As of last night, her foster has said she is doing great,” North Valley vice president Norm Rosene told CNN. “Baby Yoda will have no problem finding a home.”

With enormous ears, round eyes, and a little button nose, Baby Yoda looks just like the “Star Wars” character and is hard to resist. Rosene said the group has been flooded with requests from people interested in adopting her.

Baby Yoda is currently in the care of a medical foster care provider, who is showering her with love and attention until she is ready to be adopted.

The rescue group waits at least a month for displaced victims of fires to claim rescued pets before offering them for adoption. Animals displaced or lost during the North Complex Fire are listed on the Pet Harbor website.

“We will hang on to the animals and give everyone a chance to get their lives together before claiming their animals,” Rosene said. “Who knows, Baby Yoda’s parents might be out there looking for her and waiting to get her back.”

There are more than 70 large wildfires burning across the western United States, with drought, strong winds, dry vegetation and above average temperatures expected to make them worse. California has at least 20 large wildfires and nearly 100,000 Pacific Gas and Electric customers may lose power over fire danger during a weekend that could bring record-breaking heat.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

