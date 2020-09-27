Advertisement

West Virginia COVID-19 update

This brings the total case count to 15,348 and death toll to 334.
This brings the total case count to 15,348 and death toll to 334.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of Sunday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports 190 new positive cases and two additional deaths related to the coronavirus.

This brings the total case count to 15,348 and death toll to 334.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 70-year old female from Kanawha County and a 72-year old male from Kanawha County.

Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary, says “each death reported is a solemn reminder of the seriousness of this disease. Our sincere condolences are extended to these families.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (56), Berkeley (995), Boone (218), Braxton (13), Brooke (113), Cabell (804), Calhoun (25), Clay (35), Doddridge (25), Fayette (615), Gilmer (46), Grant (161), Greenbrier (127), Hampshire (107), Hancock (150), Hardy (90), Harrison (365), Jackson (264), Jefferson (431), Kanawha (2,651), Lewis (38), Lincoln (167), Logan (617), Marion (269), Marshall (173), Mason (142), McDowell (84), Mercer (415), Mineral (174), Mingo (376), Monongalia (1,999), Monroe (149), Morgan (55), Nicholas (102), Ohio (373), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (17), Pocahontas (59), Preston (154), Putnam (559), Raleigh (520), Randolph (252), Ritchie (13), Roane (49), Summers (54), Taylor (126), Tucker (26), Tyler (16), Upshur (77), Wayne (395), Webster (8), Wetzel (55), Wirt (12), Wood (364), Wyoming (115).

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Virginia Department of Health: New COVID-19 cases across Southwest Virginia Sunday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
The VDH reported a number of new cases across Southwest Virginia Sunday.

News

UPDATE: Harlan County High School, Wallins Elementary delays in-person learning due to staff testing positive for COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
The school has decided to postpone in-person instruction at the elementary school for one week. They will begin on October 5.

State

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, new death on Saturday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Hundreds of cases have been reported across Eastern Kentucky since the pandemic started back in March.

News

McGrath, McConnell at odds after President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee announcement

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
A rally for Amy McGrath kicking off in Nicholasville Saturday. The dozens in the crowd cheering for the former Marine fighter pilot, now running against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for his Senate seat. The rally starting just minutes after President Trump announced his Supreme Court nominee.

Latest News

News

Thousands march in Washington to pray and show President Trump support

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The march, which stretched from the Lincoln Memorial to the U.S. Capitol, was held just hours before Trump was set to announce he was nominating a conservative judge for the Supreme Court.

News

Protesters stand outside McConnell’s home before Supreme Court nominee announcement

Updated: 15 hours ago
The protest comes on the day President Trump announced Amy Coney Barrett, a Notre Dame law professor and federal appellate judge, as nominee to fill the seat vacated by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

News

Restoration Ministries hosts prayer walk through downtown Corbin

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Organizer Rubie Smith said her heart has been heavy since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

News

Jackson County hosts ‘Back the Blue’ rally

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
Community members came together in support of law enforcement.

News

Drive-thru flu shot clinic available at Baptist Health Corbin

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Next Saturday, October 3, the clinic will be available from 9:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Occupational Medicine office in Corbin.

Sports

Miscues hamper Kentucky, Wildcats fall to No. 8 Auburn in season opener

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Kentucky drops to 0-1 on the season. They take on Ole Miss in the season opener on October 3.