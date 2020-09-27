Wallins Elementary delays in-person learning due to staff testing positive for COVID-19

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In a Facebook post Saturday evening, Harlan County Public Schools announced two Wallins Elementary staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The post said multiple staff members and students are in quarantine.

Due to the cases, the school has decided to postpone in-person instruction at the elementary school for one week. They will begin on October 5.

This will also cancel all extra-curricular activities at the school including basketball practice and cheerleading tryouts for the week.

This only applies to Wallins Elementary. All other Harlan County Schools will begin in-person instruction September 28.

