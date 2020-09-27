Virginia Department of Health: New COVID-19 cases across Southwest Virginia Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL)- The Virginia Department of Health reported 138,734 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday.

The total number of probable and confirmed cases in Virginia is 146,144.

VDH said there have been 2,951 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 208 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Sunday, VDH reported 10,804 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 85 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed, and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 185 cases / 10 hospitalizations/ 5 deaths (3 new cases)

Buchanan County – 140 cases / 8 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (1 new hospitalization)

Dickenson County – 101 cases / 7 hospitalizations/ 1 death

Lee County – 269 cases / 24 hospitalizations/ 7 deaths (2 new cases)

Norton – 34 cases / 3 hospitalizations (1 new case)

Russell County – 262 cases / 24 hospitalizations / 5 deaths (5 new cases)

Scott County – 186 cases / 16 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (1 new case)

Smyth County – 491 cases / 45 hospitalizations / 13 deaths (8 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations/ 3 new deaths)

Tazewell County – 301 cases / 16 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (4 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 572 cases / 58 hospitalizations / 20 deaths (9 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)

Wise County – 411 cases / 32 hospitalizations / 9 deaths (3 new cases)

On Sunday, VDH reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 in Southwest Virginia, five new local hospitalizations, and three new deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.

