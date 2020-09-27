UK investigating approximately ten reports of large gatherings on game day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky it is investigating several reports of large student gatherings on Saturday. The gatherings stem from the Wildcats' football season opener against Auburn.

UK students have accounted for many of Lexington’s COVID-19 cases.

“I think the vast majority of our students are following the rules,” said Jay Blanton, UK spokesperson. “But when we find students who aren’t or find anyone in our community who isn’t, will be following up accordingly.”

The Lexington Herald Leader shared pictures of students in large groups. Blanton told WKYT the University is investigating approximately ten gatherings. “We’ll going back over those tomorrow (Monday) and will be launching some formal inquiries or investigations into each of those incidents, making some determinations as to what happened and following up to see if there were any violations of our student code of conduct,” he said. Blanton says the code of conduct applies to all students, even off-campus. Students and groups in violation of safety protocols can receive verbal warnings up to expulsion or removal off campus. Officials say there have been a few academic suspensions.

Blanton points out those numbers are extremely low compared to the large student body. He’s also asking for the community to report any large student gatherings. “When our neighbors out in the community see things that alarm them or concern them, we want them to report them to us so we can follow up. Or report to the Lexington Police so we can follow up with them because there’s a great partnership that exists between the University and the city.”

UK hosted about 500 students for a viewing party at Kentucky Proud Park. Blanton says they’re hoping to provide similar safe alternatives for students on game day throughout the season.

