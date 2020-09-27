Advertisement

UK investigating approximately ten reports of large gatherings on game day

University of Kentucky students attended a party at a house on University Avenue in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. CREDIT: ALEX SLITZ
University of Kentucky students attended a party at a house on University Avenue in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. CREDIT: ALEX SLITZ(Alex Slitz/Lexington Herald Leader)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky it is investigating several reports of large student gatherings on Saturday. The gatherings stem from the Wildcats' football season opener against Auburn.

UK students have accounted for many of Lexington’s COVID-19 cases.

“I think the vast majority of our students are following the rules,” said Jay Blanton, UK spokesperson. “But when we find students who aren’t or find anyone in our community who isn’t, will be following up accordingly.”

The Lexington Herald Leader shared pictures of students in large groups. Blanton told WKYT the University is investigating approximately ten gatherings. “We’ll going back over those tomorrow (Monday) and will be launching some formal inquiries or investigations into each of those incidents, making some determinations as to what happened and following up to see if there were any violations of our student code of conduct,” he said. Blanton says the code of conduct applies to all students, even off-campus. Students and groups in violation of safety protocols can receive verbal warnings up to expulsion or removal off campus. Officials say there have been a few academic suspensions.

Blanton points out those numbers are extremely low compared to the large student body. He’s also asking for the community to report any large student gatherings. “When our neighbors out in the community see things that alarm them or concern them, we want them to report them to us so we can follow up. Or report to the Lexington Police so we can follow up with them because there’s a great partnership that exists between the University and the city.”

UK hosted about 500 students for a viewing party at Kentucky Proud Park. Blanton says they’re hoping to provide similar safe alternatives for students on game day throughout the season.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

COVID-19 cases surpass 192,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

State

Gov. Beshear: 456 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths reported Sunday

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Gov. Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Sunday.

Regional

Golden Alert issued for missing Whitley County man

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department issued a golden alert Sunday for Jerry Lee Veach.

Forecast

Showers and storms return for the new week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Tomorrow evening heavy rain will move across the region.

Latest News

Regional

Dr. Carolyn Sundy, Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion for SKCTC, dies

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Dr. Carolyn Sundy, Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion at SKCTC, died early Sunday morning according to the College's president Dr. Vic Adams.

Crime

Kenova, West Virginia, traffic stop leads to drug bust

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
Three people are in jail after police discovered drug activity during a traffic stop.

Regional

West Virginia COVID-19 update

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
This brings the total case count to 15,348 and death toll to 334.

Regional

Virginia Department of Health: New COVID-19 cases across Southwest Virginia Sunday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
The VDH reported a number of new cases across Southwest Virginia Sunday.

News

Harlan County High School, Wallins Elementary delays in-person learning due to staff testing positive for COVID-19

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
The school has decided to postpone in-person instruction at the elementary school for one week. They will begin on October 5.

State

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, new death on Saturday

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Hundreds of cases have been reported across Eastern Kentucky since the pandemic started back in March.